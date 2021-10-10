https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/10/national-political-propagandist-anthony-fauci-expresses-his-sadness-as-covid-cases-drop-rapidly/

Positive COVID-19 cases have plummeted nationally. Symptomatic cases as well severe illness, hospitalizations and death have also collapsed. Given the scientific discussion surrounding variant strength and transmissibility, my own belief is that the number of non-vaccinated Americans has stabilized; and the hardcore unvaxxed group, with strong natural antibody immunity – or strong immune systems writ large, is now defeating virus pop-ups in significant enough population scale/strength to drop the infection rate.

However, as the infection rate declines, and the number of severe illness cases drops dramatically, Dr. Anthony Fauci is reduced to the position of a hammer looking for a nation of diminishing nails. Fauci appears very sad today on CNN, as the little shred of his expertise that remains is increasingly useless.

In a display of sympathy, Dana Bash attempts to lift Fauci’s spirits with the promotion of fear. Toward the end of the interview segment [05:15], trying to keep up appearances of doom, Ms. Bash asks, “When will vaccinated people be able to take off their masks indoors?” That opens the door for Fauci to promote his enhanced variant distribution & delivery process, aka ‘The Vaccine’. (Prompted to 05:15) WATCH:

In semi-related matters…. A recently published study of infection rates amid children found that 69% of the positive test cases did not actually have live virus within their system. [SEE DATA HERE] “Compared with adults, children with nasopharyngeal swabs that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were less likely to grow virus in culture, and had higher cycle thresholds and lower viral concentrations, suggesting that children are not the main drivers of SARS-CoV-2 transmission.”

We are socially isolating and emotionally punishing our kids for what?

