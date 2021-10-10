https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-flights-cancelled-air-traffic-controllers-conduct-mass-sickout-to-protest-vaccine-mandate/

Southwest cancels all flights into Florida

The moment Orlando Airport travelers were informed of the cancellations.

UPDATE

Hundreds of flights today and yesterday have been postponed or canceled into and out of Florida. Legacy media is claiming the outages are due to bad weather, but word has leaked of a mass sickout at the FAA air traffic control center in Jacksonville in protest of federal Vaccine mandates.

Southwest Airlines blamed the mass cancellations on “ATC issues and disruptive weather”

Travelers noted that the weather was just fine…

Walkout over Vaccine mandates…

Confirmation ATC was short staffed…

