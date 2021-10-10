https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-flights-cancelled-air-traffic-controllers-conduct-mass-sickout-to-protest-vaccine-mandate/

Southwest cancels all flights into Florida

BREAKING: Air Traffic Controllers In Jacksonville, FL Staged A Walkout Yesterday In Response To The Vaccine Mandate It’s Being Reported That All Flights In & Out Of FL Were Cancelled As A Result Mainstream Media Chose Not To Report On This As Of Yet pic.twitter.com/DCSqh8M1eq — HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@freehumanity911) October 9, 2021

The moment Orlando Airport travelers were informed of the cancellations.

UPDATE

Hundreds of flights today and yesterday have been postponed or canceled into and out of Florida. Legacy media is claiming the outages are due to bad weather, but word has leaked of a mass sickout at the FAA air traffic control center in Jacksonville in protest of federal Vaccine mandates.

Airline sources: mass “sickout” @FAANews center in Jacksonville – caused ripple effect and 1000+ flight cancellations mostly effecting @SouthwestAir – report “sickout” protesting #VaccineMandate — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) October 10, 2021

Southwest Airlines blamed the mass cancellations on “ATC issues and disruptive weather”

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

Travelers noted that the weather was just fine…

ATTENTION @SouthwestAir Myself @ a plane full of passengers on the 6:40pm flight 873 from @ATLairport to @FLLFlyer are PISSED! At first the flight was delayed until 7:25pm & then canceled due to weather but my Lady just sent me this video in Ft Lauderdale. What is the REAL issue! pic.twitter.com/k1VlWdpEuu — Carlos Scott (@NVisionMarketin) October 8, 2021

Walkout over Vaccine mandates…

Is there a media blackout on last night’s air traffic controller walkout in Jacksonville, FL? Hundreds of flights canceled. Walkout due to vax mandate From a trusted source: pic.twitter.com/kCseQMZlal — Tom Sauer 🇺🇸 ⚓️ 💣 (@thomasbsauer) October 9, 2021

Confirmation ATC was short staffed…

ALL flights into Florida have been canceled, per pilot. The announcement was just made while on the tarmac. Pilot told the full 737 @SouthwestAir flight that we now have to DEPLANE. He said the Jacksonville air traffic control is “understaffed.” Looks like I’m in AZ toight — Denise Sawyer of CBS12 (@DeniseCBS12) October 8, 2021

There seems to be a major air traffic control issue impacting a significant number of flights in/out of Florida. Seems to be re: staffing at regional ATC ops in Jacksonville. @MCO has dozens of canceled flights. Awaiting word from @FAANews. pic.twitter.com/3ddKGcKXvU — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 9, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

