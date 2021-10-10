https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/576129-former-trump-cybersecurity-official-says-gop-has-lost-control-of

Chris Krebs, the first director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who was fired by former President TrumpDonald TrumpNIH director pleads with evangelicals to ‘look at the evidence’ on vaccines Trump says Grassley has his ‘complete and total endorsement’ Blinken to hold meetings next week with UAE, Israeli foreign ministers MORE for refuting stolen election claims, said on Sunday that leaders of the Republican Party have “lost control” of the party’s voter base.

While appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Krebs whether he believes Trump is attempting to undermined future elections, noting that the former president said during a recent rally that he is seeking to completely overhaul the U.S. election system.

“Without question. It’s happening at four different levels, both state legislatures and state elected officials, some of the folks running for secretary of state in Arizona and Georgia. But we’re also seeing [it] in the U.S. Congress,” said Krebs.

“The minority whip was on Fox News this morning with Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFox’s Bret Baier: Jan. 6 was a ‘dark day’ for US ‘similar to what we saw in 1876’ Democrats offer options for passing infrastructure, reconciliation bills Khanna says he trusts Biden to work out a compromise to pass stalled legislation MORE and he was talking about how the election was effectively stolen and he will not admit that [President] Biden won,” Krebs added, referring to Rep. Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseSunday shows preview: Senate votes to raise debt ceiling; Facebook whistleblower blasts company during testimony On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate slowly walks back from debt disaster Rift widens between business groups and House GOP MORE (R-La.), who refused to say whether he believed the 2020 election was stolen or not.

Brennan noted that was an extraordinary remark for Krebs, a lifelong Republican, to make and asked how these claims continue to occur.

“They’re afraid to speak up because they’re afraid the former president is going to try to primary them and then the other piece is that they’ve activated and lost control of their voting base, the people that are going to put them in power,” Krebs said.

“It’s gotten out of control. So again, this is a death spiral. They’ve lost control and they don’t have the ability to rein it back in,” Krebs added.

