A Georgia police officer was shot and killed during his first shift on the job.

Dylan Harrison, 26, leaves behind a wife and six month old baby.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Harrison was shot outside of the Alamo police station around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Harrison had just started working part time with the Alamo Police Department. He was previously employed full time with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation drug task force in Eastmond.

Damian Ferguson, 43, who also uses the alias Luke Ferguson, has been named as the primary suspect.

The New York Post reports, “GBI has offered a $17,500 reward for any information leading to Ferguson’s arrest. Authorities also issued a statewide ‘blue alert,’ issued as a warning of suspect on the loose who has killed an officer and may be a danger to the community.”

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or with any information you think may be pertinent to this investigation should contact us,” GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said during a news conference.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sent condolences to the family in a tweet.

Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 9, 2021

