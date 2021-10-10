https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/10/gosh-it-looks-like-southwest-airlines-may-have-tried-to-cover-up-the-massive-anti-mandate-sickout-that-impacted-1000-flights/

We can’t help but notice the media didn’t cover the sickout with the airlines. Hrm.

Hardly a peep and then when it was finally discussed it was about a staffing shortage.

No mention of the sickout.

And then Southwest Airlines, who allegedly was impacted the most, tweeted that it was ATC issues and disruptive weather.

Huh.

Southwest Airlines covering up a massive anti-mandate sickout pic.twitter.com/shQvzfZrnh — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 10, 2021

1000+ flight cancellations mostly effecting Southwest Airlines.

But it was the weather.

Right.

Operation is still unraveling.

Yikes.

That doesn’t sound like weather but hey, what do we know?

Totally! I was at Tampa airport yesterday and flights canceled all over the place. — LoneWolf (@FLLoneWolf) October 10, 2021

You mean the gas guage on my son’s plane wasn’t broken for two hours? — David Lyle (@lyleautomation) October 10, 2021

Nope, it was the weather.

TOTALLY.

Just a couple of comments but there are more. pic.twitter.com/XtKKtRLm8V — Pamela (@pamelakarnbach) October 10, 2021

So much for that whole weather thing.

***

