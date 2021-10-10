https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6163b6c02817c57bc71cde76
The Taliban has said that the US agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, insisting it should come with no strings attached after talks in Qatar. Washington called the meeting “candid…
Honoring her birthday, former President Trump sent a personal message to the family of Ashli Babbitt, who died during the January 6 riot….
Ritual humiliation of social media companies is becoming something of a tradition. Most typically, social media CEOs are hauled before Congress……
Oskar Schindler joined the Nazi party in February 1939. Four years later, he began using his position as an industrialist to employ and shield Jews otherwise……