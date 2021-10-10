https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hellish-shootout-at-st-paul-bar-1-dead-14-wounded/
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say three men have been arrested in connection with an early morning shootout at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured. Police Chief Todd Axtell said all three men — a 33-year-old, 29-year-old and 32-year-old — are hospitalized with injuries suffered during the shooting.
One woman in her 20s died. Fourteen other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. All of them are expected to survive. Good Samaritans worked with police to help victims while paramedics made it to the scene.
“I can only describe it as hellish,” St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders said. “I think about the young woman who died. One minute she’s having a good time, the next minute she’s lying in her friends’ arms who are trying to save her life, and she didn’t make it. I can’t think of anything worse.”
I have an update on this morning’s homicide investigation that I’d like to share with you.
Three men have been arrested in connection to this morning’s shootings and the tragic death of a woman in her 20s.
The suspects are currently in the hospital being treated for injuries
