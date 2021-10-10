https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/10/im-dave-chappelle-btch-dave-chappelle-mocks-cancel-culture-mob-at-premiere-of-his-new-documentary-gets-standing-o/

Dave Chappelle could well be the end of cancel culture as we know it. YAAAAS!

Finally, a comedian willing to stand up to the wokes and tell ’em to shove it where the identity politics don’t shine.

Dave Chappelle mocks cancel culture at premiere of his new documentary, gets standing ovation. https://t.co/N21Zjr3ypP — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2021

From TMZ:

“If this is what being canceled is like, I love it.”

That’s how Dave Chappelle greeted the audience Thursday night at the star-studded screening of his new documentary at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl … after receiving a standing ovation despite the swirling controversy over his new Netflix special, “The Closer.” Brad Pitt, Tiffany Haddish, Dave also railed on Twitter, the media and “all these stupid-ass networks” to the celeb-packed crowd that included Donnell Rawlings and more … saying, “I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.” Along with Chappelle dismissing cancel culture in wake of being called out for transphobic jokes and offending the LGBTQ+ community in his new stand-up special, Stevie Wonder also took the stage following the premiere of Dave’s ‘Untitled’ doc to chide the idea of being canceled.

Wait, what?!

Stevie Wonder?

This.

Is.

Awesome.

He makes cancel culture look amazing and lucrative!! Bravo 👏 @DaveChappelle — DJ (@pandaexpanda18) October 10, 2021

He’s single handedly canceling the cancel culture — Antoine (@tonny_211) October 10, 2021

Let’s hope so.

I’m glad someone can do it. — whosyourmedic (@mileslaw2) October 10, 2021

Amen.

***

