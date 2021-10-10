https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/10/in-the-spirit-of-bipartisanship-and-coming-together-wed-like-to-endorse-this-one-thing-we-spotted-today-from-andrew-yang-and-matthew-dowd-a/

In the spirit of bipartisanship and coming together as a nation, we’d like to take a moment to thank former Dem Andrew Yang and current Dem Matthew Dowd for doing something we can agree with: refusing to mask up indoors as both are fully vaccinated.

This IS the kind of leadership we need to fight back against the anti-science zealots. Thank you!

More from Yang here:

And here’s Matthew Dowd from inside a restaurant and bar in Texas:

Note: Dowd is often photographed without a mask:

We endorse this!

