In the spirit of bipartisanship and coming together as a nation, we’d like to take a moment to thank former Dem Andrew Yang and current Dem Matthew Dowd for doing something we can agree with: refusing to mask up indoors as both are fully vaccinated.

This IS the kind of leadership we need to fight back against the anti-science zealots. Thank you!

More from Yang here:

And here’s Matthew Dowd from inside a restaurant and bar in Texas:

Loved ending my evening with last event in Taylor in Williamson county at the wonderful Taylor Beer Co. folks love common sense with common decency for the common good. https://t.co/BYIdBcmwWE pic.twitter.com/ma0B62HOuM — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 10, 2021

Note: Dowd is often photographed without a mask:

Just had great chat in Belton in Bell county about our common sense with common decency for the common good effort. Let’s do this. And defeat the cruel politics of gop Lt Governor Dan Patrick. https://t.co/BYIdBcmwWE pic.twitter.com/3HPsFjVbk2 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 9, 2021

We endorse this!

Loved being in Waco today with a great group of folks including Mary the Democratic chair of McLennan county and owner of the awesome pizza place. pic.twitter.com/neY7uPTuQt — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 7, 2021

