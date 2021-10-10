https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/indiana-walgreens-accidentally-gives-covid-vaccine-to-young-children-both-now-suffering-heart-issues/

2 children were accidentally given the Covid vaccine instead of flu shots and are now both suffering from heart issues: pic.twitter.com/axFdm76R3A — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2021

EVANSVILLE, IN — An Evansville family and their attorney says they were accidentally given full adult doses of the Pfizer vaccine instead of flu shots. It happened October 4, at the Walgreens on St. Joseph Avenue.

The two children are just four and five years old.