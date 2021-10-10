https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/indiana-walgreens-accidentally-gives-covid-vaccine-to-young-children-both-now-suffering-heart-issues/

Posted by Kane on October 10, 2021 2:39 pm

EVANSVILLE, IN — An Evansville family and their attorney says they were accidentally given full adult doses of the Pfizer vaccine instead of flu shots. It happened October 4, at the Walgreens on St. Joseph Avenue.

The two children are just four and five years old.

