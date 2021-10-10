https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1666-james-corbett-on-research-china-and-the-media/

via The Unregistered Podcast: The dean of independent investigative journalism, James Corbett of the Corbett Report, returned to the show to talk about the alliances between western elites and the Chinese Communist Party, and his upcoming course at Renegade University on the history of the mass media.

**Unfortunately, The Unregistered Podcast has so far only posted this video to their YouTube channel. I will not embed a YouTube video here for obvious reasons, but the video is not particularly interesting unless you need to watch people’s mouths moving while listening to their speech. If you really insist on that, you can watch the video on the anti-free speech, pro-censorship GooTube platform if you must.

SHOW NOTES:

The Unregistered Podcast

James Corbett teaches “Mass Media: A History” for Renegade University (Corbett Report subscribers: please see the latest newsletter for a discount on this course)

Really Simple Syndication – #SolutionsWatch

How to Access the Library of Alexandria – #SolutionsWatch (Archive.org books)

Research Resources You Should Know About – #SolutionsWatch (Television news archive)

History Commons 9/11 Timeline

The WWI Conspiracy

How to Play 3D Chess

China and the New World Order

AIG Exposed

The Secret (Insurance) Agent Men

Henry Kissinger’s Secret Trip to China

Bloomberg Report – Heirs of Mao’s Comrades Rise as New Capitalist Nobility

Zhou Enlai on the Effects of the French Revolution: “Too Early to Say.”

History Is Written By The Winners

Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution

Towards Capitalist Restoration

Echoes of WWI: China, the US, and the Next “Great” War

China’s Suspiciously American Arsenal: A Closer Look

Report: Israel Passes U.S. Military Technology to China

Bloomberg News Killed Investigation, Fired Reporter, Then Sought To Silence His Wife

An Aristocracy of Critics

