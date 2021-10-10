https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1666-james-corbett-on-research-china-and-the-media/
via The Unregistered Podcast: The dean of independent investigative journalism, James Corbett of the Corbett Report, returned to the show to talk about the alliances between western elites and the Chinese Communist Party, and his upcoming course at Renegade University on the history of the mass media.
**Unfortunately, The Unregistered Podcast has so far only posted this video to their YouTube channel. I will not embed a YouTube video here for obvious reasons, but the video is not particularly interesting unless you need to watch people’s mouths moving while listening to their speech. If you really insist on that, you can watch the video on the anti-free speech, pro-censorship GooTube platform if you must.
The Unregistered Podcast
James Corbett teaches “Mass Media: A History” for Renegade University (Corbett Report subscribers: please see the latest newsletter for a discount on this course)
Really Simple Syndication – #SolutionsWatch
How to Access the Library of Alexandria – #SolutionsWatch (Archive.org books)
Research Resources You Should Know About – #SolutionsWatch (Television news archive)
The Secret (Insurance) Agent Men
Henry Kissinger’s Secret Trip to China
Bloomberg Report – Heirs of Mao’s Comrades Rise as New Capitalist Nobility
Zhou Enlai on the Effects of the French Revolution: “Too Early to Say.”
History Is Written By The Winners
Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution
Towards Capitalist Restoration
Echoes of WWI: China, the US, and the Next “Great” War
China’s Suspiciously American Arsenal: A Closer Look
Report: Israel Passes U.S. Military Technology to China
Bloomberg News Killed Investigation, Fired Reporter, Then Sought To Silence His Wife
