John Ratcliffe: Biden buying Chinese drones is ‘dangerous for national security’
Short highlight from this morning…
.@JohnRatcliffe tells @MariaBartiromo The Biden administration through the FBI and Secret Service purchased drones from China. The Trump administration flag the company DJI because that specific company was providing intelligence on critical US infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/WwRDiJEd83
— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) October 10, 2021