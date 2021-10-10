http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eAT8hJxlfJw/

Louisiana State Police officials say a man on a shooting spree ambushed and killed State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert on Saturday morning. Police say they found the trooper’s body in the area where Matthew Mire shot five people over a period of a few hours.

Louisiana officials allege that Mire shot two people around midnight in Livingston Parish. He then reportedly traveled to Ascension Parish where he shot two people. One of those victims died from gunshot wounds, WFLA NBC8 reported.

With a heavy heart, LSP is announcing the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

A State Police spokesman told reporters that Mire ambushed and killed Trooper Gaubert in a patrol car in Ascension Parish on Saturday.

At about 5 a.m. attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Mire but the shooting suspect failed to yield and fired shots at a police car. Those shots missed the police officers inside the vehicle.

The shootout continued as police continued to pursue the fleeing suspected killer. The vehicle pursuit ended and Mire fled on foot.

Police found Trooper Gaubert’s body in a patrol vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the news outlet reported.

“Preliminary information indicated that Master Trooper Gaubert, a 19 year veteran of the Louisiana State Police, was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning homicide occurred,” officials said in a press conference shortly before midnight.

Police found Mire approximately a half-hour after the discovery of the murdered trooper’s body. The arrest took place “without incident” in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police officials described Gaubert as a 19-year veteran of the state police agency,” WAFB reported. The spokesman said the trooper was “ambushed in his patrol unit.”

“Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage,” the spokesman continued. “In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana.”

In addition to the alleged murder of the trooper, Mire is also accused of shooting and killing a woman and injuring others during his shooting spree.

