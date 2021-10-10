https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/man-accused-shooting-georgia-police-officer-arrested/

The man suspected of fatally shooting a Georgia police officer has been located and taken into custody.

The victim, Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, leaves behind a wife and six month old baby. It was his first day on the job.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Harrison was shot outside of the Alamo police station around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Damian Ferguson, 43, who also uses the alias Luke Ferguson, was named as the primary suspect — but was not immediately apprehended and a manhunt ensued. GBI also offered a $17,500 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

TRENDING: WATCH: 16-Year-Old Wyoming Student Arrested for Not Wearing Mask, Entire School Placed on Lockdown

This afternoon, less than 1 mile from where Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison was murdered, the SOG SWAT took Damien Ferguson into custody without incident. Intel provided by the @GBI_GA & @USMarshalsHQ was instrumental in capturing Ferguson. #gatrooper #DPSSWAT #gsp pic.twitter.com/Vr8B7moK1a — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) October 10, 2021

On Sunday, Ferguson was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group SWAT team less than one mile away from where Harrison was shot dead, according to a Tweet from Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Harrison had just started working part time with the Alamo Police Department. He was previously employed full time with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation drug task force in Eastmond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

