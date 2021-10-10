https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/10/10/mass-amnesty-stephen-miller-has-a-question-for-biden-about-the-claim-that-his-agenda-invests-in-our-people/

About the selling-point of President Joe Biden’s agenda that it invests “in our people,” Stephen Miller has a question.

The administration and congressional Democrats have not dominated the press wires with details of what exactly “to invest in our people” will mean.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...