About the selling-point of President Joe Biden’s agenda that it invests “in our people,” Stephen Miller has a question.

How does mass amnesty for illegal aliens and uncapped foreign workers for Silicon Valley (both in the BBB reconciliation bill) qualify as “invest[ing] in our people”? https://t.co/4SdKFLTlGK — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 10, 2021

Only in the Democrats minds. https://t.co/VyhkcIbQ63 — Liberty (@truthseekeringa) October 10, 2021

The administration and congressional Democrats have not dominated the press wires with details of what exactly “to invest in our people” will mean.

GOP’s best hope of killing the bill is telling voters what’s actually in it. https://t.co/QEfIXdFqOE — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 10, 2021

