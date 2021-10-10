http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7XZGWlHKHz4/

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for violating long-standing institutional norms of the U.S. House of Representatives, including proxy voting, fining members and committee selection.

McCarthy speculated the California Democrat was on a “farewell tour,” as she is making a second trip to Europe as Congress is engaged in a debt ceiling debate.

“[A] big problem that we have is what Nancy Pelosi has done in Congress. She’s desecrated this institution because now she’s made it almost impossible for the minority to get documents from the Biden administration, so we can hold them accountable, not just on this, but on Afghanistan as well. She now has proxy voting, where there are Democrats that have not shown up for work for months, but they still get their paycheck. She now fines members up to $5,000 if they just walk through the wrong door going to the chambers. She selects who can be on committee — never before in a Congress.”

“She denied the minority the ability to even offer an amendment, something that — hasn’t done in the history of Congress,” McCarthy continued. “But, now, why does she do that? She’s a lame-duck speaker. She’s on a farewell tour. Where was she last month when the Democrats were working on reconciliation? The U.K. Where is she today? She’s back in Europe while they’re supposed to be concerned about the debt ceiling. She’s on her farewell tour. And that’s why in the reconciliation bill, she put $200 million from our hardworking taxpayers for a park in her district.”

