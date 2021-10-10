https://www.dailywire.com/news/mccarthy-lays-out-what-he-thinks-democrats-will-try-to-do-to-ram-through-3-5-trillion-bill

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-CA) laid out during a Fox News interview on Sunday what he believes that Democrats are going to do to try to ram through their $3.5 trillion social spending bill.

McCarthy said that Democrats will scale back how long they fund the programs in the bill to lower the price tag, and that, once the bill has been signed into law, the programs will “continue to go on” after they are set to expire.

“They’re going to come to you and say, well, we saved some money, they will not,” McCarthy told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “It’s the substance that’s in the bill. If they put these programs into the bill, what they will be saying is, it costs less, it does not, they’re just dialing back how long they will fund it, it will continue to go on.”

“If you’re concerned about bank surveillance, if you have more than $600 in your bank account, government will now know what you do, whether you go to Disneyland, how you spend your money,” McCarthy said. “And again, Secretary of Treasury Yellen supports that. And the Democrats support that. Why? Because they want to vote for 85,000 new IRS agents to spy on what you’re doing, instead of protecting the border.”

“Then if you look from the other aspects, it has more than $100 billion for amnesty for 10 million people who came to America illegally,” McCarthy continued. “Then we’re watching that inflation, it’s going to make America less competitive, it’s going to make American companies less competitive, when you look at China or Europe, our corporate rate will be higher than China. You’re watching businesses go overseas instead of when we passed a tax decrease that companies came back to America. It’s the reverse. We’re watching inflation that we’ve never seen before, government competing with business, they take the child tax credit, but they take away the requirement for work requirements.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS HOST: Joining me right now to react all of this is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Congressman, it’s good to see you this morning. Thanks so much for being here. So, tell me why you’re back this week. And what will happen in terms of raising the country’s borrowing limit? REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (D-CA), HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: Well, we’re back for exactly that clip, because you need to raise the debt ceiling. But what’s interesting to me is, here’s the Secretary of Treasury that has a credit card that’s maxed out, instead of finding a way to pay the credit card off, all they think we should do is, you shouldn’t limit how much I can spend. That is what’s put us in this problem. That is what has increased inflation that we haven’t seen in decades. That is why we’ve got one of the worst jobless numbers that we’ve had in quite some time, this Biden plan is putting America on the wrong path. And so we have to come back in session to vote on the debt ceiling to increase the amount but this will not give the Democrats enough money to go for that $5 trillion bill of what they really want to do with reconciliation that will transform America to look like a European big government socialist government. BARTIROMO: That’s pretty extraordinary. So tell me about all of this spending. I know you won’t be negotiating the reconciliation package. It’s all about the debt ceiling this upcoming week. But we were just talking with John Barrasso about what’s in it. Can you walk us through what strikes you most about this $3.5 trillion package? MCCARTHY: There’s a number of it, and let’s not get just hung up on the cost because the cost is outrageous. But you watch what the Democrats are debating, they’re going to come to you and say, well, we saved some money, they will not. It’s the substance that’s in the bill. If they put these programs into the bill, what they will be saying is, it costs less, it does not, they’re just dialing back how long they will fund it, it will continue to go on. If you’re concerned about bank surveillance, if you have more than $600 in your bank account, government will now know what you do, whether you go to Disneyland, how you spend your money. And again, Secretary of Treasury Yellen supports that. And the Democrats support that. Why? Because they want to vote for 85,000 new IRS agents to spy on what you’re doing, instead of protecting the border. Then if you look from the other aspects, it has more than $100 billion for amnesty for 10 million people who came to America illegally. And we’re watching that happen day after day on our borders, and I’m looking forward to you being down to the border reporting again. Then we’re watching that inflation, it’s going to make America less competitive, it’s going to make American companies less competitive, when you look at China or Europe, our corporate rate will be higher than China. You’re watching businesses go overseas instead of when we passed a tax decrease that companies came back to America. It’s the reverse. We’re watching inflation that we’ve never seen before, government competing with business, they take the child tax credit, but they take away the requirement for work requirements. So here’s small business, once again, can’t find people to work at business and government is now competing with them. These are the problems that any economist that any economist will tell you is wrong.

