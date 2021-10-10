https://georgiastarnews.com/2021/10/10/commentary-merrick-garlands-disdain-for-middle-america/

by Paul Bradford

Are you upset that school officials force your kids to mask outdoors and teach them to hate themselves because of their skin color? You might be a terrorist, according to the Department of Justice.

Attorney General Merrick Garland this week issued a memo directing his agency to investigate and counter alleged threats to school board officials and teachers. The memo was prompted by spirited protests happening at school board meetings across the country. Parents are fed up with left-leaning bureaucrats and their insidious ideas for kids. It’s no surprise some parents get very passionate about these issues—it’s their own kids they’re trying to protect.

But school boards and teachers’ unions see the matter very differently. The National School Boards Association last month sent a hyperventilating letter to the Biden Administration claiming its members were in grave danger from parents. The association argued that protests constituted “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

Garland agreed and ordered the formation of a task force to go after these terrorist parents. “While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views,” Garland wrote. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values.”

This is a curious take from an administration that effectively endorsed the harassment of senators who refuse to back its legislative agenda. Following a lawmaker into a bathroom and berating her as she uses the toilet is just “part of the process,” while arguing with a school board tyrant at a public forum is essentially terrorism.

Garland’s memo makes it clear that the domestic War on Terror’s entire purpose is to persecute and disenfranchise ordinary Americans who oppose the Left. More than a few commentators warned about this eventuality in the aftermath of January 6, but they were either ignored or dismissed. The skeptics insisted that the federal government would only go after “insurrectionists” or actual terrorists—like those horrible militiamen who plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Some conservatives believe there is a domestic terror problem and that the feds should do more to crack down on it. They sincerely believe the media’s narrative about January 6 and how it was somehow a terror attack.

But the Justice Department’s new focus should disabuse skeptics of their trust in the Biden regime. The domestic terror threat is a trumped-up myth to generate support for a war on middle Americans. The political elite sees average Americans as the primary threat and they will marshal all resources against them. The regime no longer even needs to bother finding someone they entrapped in a terror scheme; they’ll just settle for concerned parents as Public Enemy No. 1.

Most readers will know how insane this is simply by who the Justice Department doesn’t go after. The George Floyd riots caused more than $1 billion in property damage and took the lives of at least 30 people. Antifa laid siege to Portland and other cities in the Pacific Northwest for many months and attacked several government buildings. Tens of thousands of poorly vetted Afghans are coming to America and a significant number of them may have ties to Islamic extremism and other dubious associations. A record-breaking murder wave engulfs the entire country. Hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants continue to flood the southern border every month. None of these things can compare to the threat of conservative parents protesting liberal school boards. The reason why is simple: none of these other mentioned groups bother liberals; only their political enemies do.

Instead of hosting hearings on left-wing riots, soaring crime, or the border crisis, the Democratic-led Senate hosted a high-profile hearing with a Facebook whistleblower. That whistleblower’s main pitch was that Congress should make social media giants censor hate speech. Judging by the Senate’s receptive attitude to the whistleblower, Congress considers mean words on Facebook to be a far greater danger than rising crime or an open border.

It’s a bit discomforting to realize your government thinks you’re a terrorist just because of your political views. And this isn’t hyperbole either. The regime has successfully denied bail for many January 6 protesters because of their political views. One unfortunate demonstrator saw his bail revoked simply because he watched a Mike Lindell video. Mere engagement with right-wing ideas is enough to keep you in jail. Just imagine the precedents they now have to use against defiant parents.

This is an uncomfortable thought, but it is reality and we must face it with courage. It’s better for the globalist American empire to openly hate us than to pretend to represent us. It further reduces the regime’s legitimacy among Middle Americans and only emboldens them to resist its dictates. Parents won’t give up the fight to protect their kids from harmful ideas just because Merrick Garland thinks they’re terrorists. It will just expose our leaders’ absurdity and reinforce why their phony domestic War on Terror should be opposed.

If moms at PTA meetings frighten the political establishment more than actual terrorists, then what does that say about our leaders?

– – –

Paul Bradford is a Capitol Hill refugee now earning an honest living.

Photo “Merrick Garland” by Senate Democrats CC BY 2.0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

