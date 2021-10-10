https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/name-majority-dirtbag-gop-senators-not-want-trump-run/

Name Them.

Senate Republicans, who wish to remain anonymous, are hoping President Trump will not run again for US president in 2024.

These are the same dirtbags who challenged President Trump every day and turned their backs on the Trump voters for 4 years.

It is time to gut the GOP and replace it with people who actually represent their voters.

Enough!

The Hill reported:

Senate Republicans, with a few exceptions, are hoping that former President Trump does not announce his intention to run again for president. These GOP senators definitely don’t want to see Trump announce a bid before the 2022 midterm elections, fearing that could sink their hopes of winning back the Senate. More broadly, they’re generally reluctant to see him on the ballot in 2024 at all because of his track record with independent and swing voters. Several Republican senators, who requested anonymity to discuss Trump frankly, said they don’t want to see Trump return as the party’s standard bearer. “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story,” said a Republican senator, who said his view is widely shared in the GOP conference. “He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” the lawmaker added, referring to Trump’s first against Biden, which many Republican senators viewed as a disaster, and his influence on Republican voter turnout in the Georgia special election. One thing is crystal clear: Most GOP senators think Trump announcing a bid before the midterms would hurt them.

