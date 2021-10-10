https://www.theblaze.com/news/mark-robinson-takes-stand-lgbt-comments

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) is taking a stand as he faces calls to resign for describing homosexuality as “filth.”

What is the background?

While speaking at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, in June, Robinson described “transgenderism” and homosexuality as “filth,” while condemning such concepts from being taught in school.

“There is no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality or any of that filth,” Robinson said. “And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me about it.”

North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson (D), who is running for U.S. Senate, demanded Robinson resign for the remarks. Gov. Roy Cooper (D), The Human Rights Campaign, and even the White House has since condemned Robinson.

In a recent interview with WRAL-TV, Robinson said he would not apologize for his remarks, and pointed out a double standard in politics.

“We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We will not change our language,” Robinson told WRAL. “The language I used, I am not ashamed of it. I will use it in the future because, again, it is time for parents in this state to take a strong stand for their children.”

He later said, “I am tired of folks on the right being demonized for our speech while folks on the left burn, beat, rob, loot — take over entire cities and get a pass.”

What is Robinson saying now?

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Robinson responded to the growing outrage online.

Robinson explained that he does not hate LGBT people. In fact, he vowed to always support their rights to express themselves, which he believes the government has no role in regulating.

However, Robinson said he opposes sexualized curriculum in public schools, again rebuking curriculum that promotes “transgenderism” and other “sexually explicit” material.

Still, Robinson said he would not back down from his remarks.

“This whole thing has been an attempt to, once again, change the argument and silence voices on the right,” Robinson said.

“Let me tell you plainly right here and right now: I will not back down,” he added. “I will not be silenced and I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom — and I don’t care who likes it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

