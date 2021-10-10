https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/10/new-study-finds-this-otc-drug-thats-probably-already-in-your-medicine-cabinet-can-significantly-cut-covid-risk/

Aspirin? Aspirin is the miracle cure we’ve been waiting for?? Are they s***ing us???

From the study:

The treatment reduced the risk of reaching mechanical ventilation by 44%. ICU admissions were lower by 43%, and an overall in-hospital mortality saw a 47% decrease.

It’s also used on horses, which many have pointed out:

There was another study from the University of Minnesota that had a similar finding on blood thinners:

And OF COURSE Dr. Fauci said blood thinners wouldn’t help treat Covid:

No big deal, just like half of all serious hospitalization could have been avoided with a daily baby aspirin:

And how soon until this gets the HCQ and Ivermectin treatment by the censors in big media?

***

