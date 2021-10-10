https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/10/new-study-finds-this-otc-drug-thats-probably-already-in-your-medicine-cabinet-can-significantly-cut-covid-risk/

Aspirin? Aspirin is the miracle cure we’ve been waiting for?? Are they s***ing us???

Over-the-counter aspirin could protect the lungs of COVID-19 patients and minimize the need for mechanical ventilation, according to new research at the George Washington University.#Coronavirus | #Health | #Aspirin https://t.co/5LQkC1GEc0 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 9, 2021

From the study:

The treatment reduced the risk of reaching mechanical ventilation by 44%. ICU admissions were lower by 43%, and an overall in-hospital mortality saw a 47% decrease.

It’s also used on horses, which many have pointed out:

Aspirin is also used in horses, too. Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary trial – The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/fcAp4nWW29 — Eben Brown (Fox) (@FoxEbenBrown) October 9, 2021

There was another study from the University of Minnesota that had a similar finding on blood thinners:

Blood thinners can help reduce hospitalizations related to Covid, researchers at Univ of Minnesota Medical School have found. The peer-reviewed research revealed that patients on blood thinners before developing Covid were admitted less often to hospitals https://t.co/OHYFHu1qz1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2021

And OF COURSE Dr. Fauci said blood thinners wouldn’t help treat Covid:

When I asked Dr. Fauci last October whether use of aspirin as a mild anticoagulant (if not contraindicated) at diagnosis would help he was vehement in his answer: no. Can #MedTwitter weigh in? https://t.co/X22cs7494C — Diana Zicklin Berrent (@dianaberrent) October 2, 2021

No big deal, just like half of all serious hospitalization could have been avoided with a daily baby aspirin:

Many docs I have spoken to who treat covid put patients on aspirin right away. — Dana Parish (@danaparish) October 3, 2021

And how soon until this gets the HCQ and Ivermectin treatment by the censors in big media?

Will the humble aspirin be the next thing to get the HCQ and Ivermectin treatment? https://t.co/2nOFb0CsLQ — Eric H. (@ericinva) October 10, 2021

