https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/australia-police-officer-quits

Australian politicians saw the pandemic as an excuse to live out their soggiest authoritarian dreams. In the name of a public “health” crisis, citizens are limited over how far they can travel from their homes. They’re even limited in how long they are allowed outside to get fresh air. I guess breathing doesn’t fall under public orders. Aussie politicians rely on the police to follow orders and enforce the authoritarianism, but they’re going to be short an officer. Sargent Krystle Mitchell resigned her post live on television.

She took part in a program on ethical policing. According to Mitchell, she couldn’t do it anymore. She also stated a vast majority of her now former colleagues don’t believe in the orders or want to enforce them either.

“I’m quitting because I can’t remedy in my soul anymore the way in which my organization that I love to work for is being used and the damage it’s causing in the reputation of Victoria Police and the damage it’s causing to the community.”

The final straw was when Sargent Mitchell was out doing her allowed two hours of exercise: “There was just police everywhere doing their ‘reassurance patrols.’ They’re not ‘reassurance patrols.’ You’re not reassuring anybody in the community. You’re scaring people …”

Ah, yes. “Reassurance” patrols.

Good on the now-former police officer for taking a stand. More should follow in her footsteps. Unless, of course, Australians enjoy living in a police state. That’s for them to talk amongst themselves about.

Get your content free from Big Tech’s filter. Bookmark this website and sign up for our newsletter!







FASCIST Australian “Leader” Doesn’t Understand FREEDOM | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



From Your Site Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

