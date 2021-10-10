OH NO: Parents Make Mistake of Allowing Their Children Around Joe Biden

President Joe Biden showed he can handle an old-timey toy with aplomb as he played with a yo-yo while giving children of his military aides a tour of Marine One at the White House on Friday afternoon.

Biden, who hosted a military aide promotion ceremony in the Oval Office, was seen on the South Lawn with the aides’ and their families where he was pictured playing with the yo-yo and interacting with the children.

One young boy dressed in a blue button-down shirt and red suspenders hugged the president’s leg as he twirled the toy. A woman in the background covered her mouth and she was seemingly smiling under her mask as she admired how cute the boy was.