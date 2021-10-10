https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/10/10/oops-they-did-it-again-nyt-issues-yet-another-embarrassing-correction-on-a-covid-story-n1522892

If there is one newspaper the left likes to use as “proof” in a Facebook fight, it’s the New York Times.

The Times recently issued a correction to an article that got three things wrong. The most glaring of which involves the number of children in the U.S. that have been hospitalized with COVID.

An article on Thursday about recommended single doses of the coronavirus vaccine for children in some countries described incorrectly the actions taken by regulators in Sweden and Denmark. They have halted use of the Moderna vaccine in children; they have not begun offering single doses. The article also misstated the number of Covid hospitalizations in U.S. children. It is more than 63,000 from August 2020 to October 2021, not 900,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the article misstated the timing of an F.D.A. meeting on authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children. It is later this month, not next week.

New York Times reporter Apoorva Mandavilli wrote that nearly 900,000 children have been hospitalized with COVID since the start of the pandemic. The actual number is just over 63,000. Ouch.

For you math fanatics, that’s almost 15 times more than the actual number of kids. That’s like posting on a dating site that you weigh 125 lbs. when you actually weigh 1,875. Or like saying you make $100,000 a year when you actually make under $8,000. You get the point.

Sadly, for the once admirable New York Times, this sort of major “mistake” isn’t new.

The Times flubbed it recently when they reported that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitians. They issued a correction for that story as well–AFTER people were furious about the “racists” in the Border Patrol, including President Pee-pants.

Photog who shot pics of Border Patrol on horses debunks ‘whipping’ narrative; Biden vows agents ‘will pay’ https://t.co/oSWsL53uqV pic.twitter.com/a8w5ThefES — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) September 25, 2021

They screwed up a story on Ivermectin, too. Correction!

Side note: Why would a major newspaper try to dissuade people from using a medicine that is reportedly working for some COVID patients? They did the same with hydroxychloroquine, which turned out to be helpful to some COVID patients. How many of their readers died believing the New York Times?

Remember when the NYT claimed that a Capitol cop was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher? Correction!

We can do this all day!

Ok, one more! Who can forget the Kavanaugh lie: After Running Smear Filled Story on Kavanaugh, New York Times Issues a ‘Correction,’ Then Continues Lying

The Times article also misstated actions taken by Denmark and Sweden in regards to COVID, as well as the timing of a meeting between Pfizer and the FDA to discuss vaccines for kids.

FACT-O-RAMA! As per the Center for Disease Control (CDC), just over 700,000 Americans have died of the China flu; 587 were kids 0-18 years old. One hundred forty-one were four years old or under. The CDC does not keep records regarding comorbidities for children who have died of COVID.

For you math fanatics, that means roughly .08% of American COVID deaths have been in those 18 years old and under. Do kids need this vaccine? Should parents make this decision or should the Democrats? Should you trust the New York Times to give you the truth when it comes to your kids?

Times reporter Mandavilli also once tweeted that the idea of the coronavirus being developed in a Chinese laboratory was somehow racist: “Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here.”

She deleted the tweet shortly after posting it. Follow the science, Mandavilli. The world is still waiting for that correction!

Whether the New York Times makes a lot of whopper mistakes in their reporting OR purposely lies then makes a correction on page 94, knowing few will see it, is up to you to decide.

Now is a great time to keep honest, conservative reporting a reality. Don’t let the commies win, become a PJ Media VIP member today! They want to silence us. Fight back! Join now!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

