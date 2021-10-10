https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/10/papers-please-new-south-wales-australia-officially-celebrates-their-first-day-of-apartheid-with-the-introduction-of-two-classes-of-citizens/

The media in Australia are giddy with gleeful expressions of wonderment and joyful celebration as the officials proudly reopen the state of New South Wales after 106 days of COVID lock-down.

According to almost all Australian media today…. the birds are singing louder, the sun is warmer, the skies have parted and angelic music resounds from the heavens and proclaims – “Freedom Day is here”.

Yes, after months of government mandated, police enforced, hibernation and strict COVID isolation, millions of formerly free citizens can open their windows and doors for the first time. However, they step out of their homes while crossing a new threshold that can never be reversed. They enter a new era of apartheid, as only vaccinated individuals are permitted to engage in this “Freedom Day” society.

Every venue in New South Wales is under strict legal mandate and government forced compliance to ban all non-vaccinated persons from their facilities. The bright-eyed and squinting sheeple masses are so caught up in the newly permitted freedom, they have yet to fully grasp exactly what this new future entails.

.

Liberty abandoned under the false guise of security can never be regained.

You will comply…. or you will scrape by as a vile parasite in society. Yes, THAT is your freedom choice.

“Thus it is that no cruelty whatsoever passes by without impact. Thus it is that we always pay dearly for chasing after what is cheap.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn



Do you think the government will not deploy these new registration papers (vaccine passports) to change the way citizens can behave or engage on other matters? If so, you are a fool. Government never gives up control of this scale and significance.

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family?

Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?”…

“The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

― Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn

