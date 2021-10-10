https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-trump-wishes-happy-birthday-to-ashli-babbitt/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Happy Birthday Ashli
President Trump today at the ‘Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt Rally’ — “I offer my unwavering support to Ashli’s family, and call on the DOJ to re-open the investigation into her murder on January 6th.”
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump wishes Ashli Babbitt a Happy Birthday at the Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt Rally.
“I offer my unwavering support to Ashli’s family— And call on the DOJ to re-open the investigation into her death on January 6th” pic.twitter.com/VWhFUMtpcg
— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 10, 2021