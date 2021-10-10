https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-trump-wishes-happy-birthday-to-ashli-babbitt/

Posted by Kane on October 10, 2021 11:19 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Happy Birthday Ashli

President Trump today at the ‘Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt Rally’ — “I offer my unwavering support to Ashli’s family, and call on the DOJ to re-open the investigation into her murder on January 6th.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...