President Trump spoke on Saturday at the “Save America Rally” in Des Moines, Iowa.

Trump shredded Joe Biden and the Democrats for their historic attempts to bring America to its knees.

President Trump laid out perfectly Joe Biden and the Democrat majority’s record of total destruction.

President Trump: After just nine months under Biden —

** Violent criminals and bloodthirsty gangs are taking over our streets

** Illegal aliens and deadly drug cartels are taking over our borders

** Inflation is taking over our economy

** China is taking over our jobs

** The Taliban has taken over Afghanistan

** Lunatic leftists are taking over our schools

** Radical socialists are taking over our country

Trump nailed it.

Democrats would not do a single thing differently if they were openly trying to destroy America.

It’s clear.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend:

