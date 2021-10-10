https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/report-art-gallery-representing-hunter-biden-received-500k-covid-relief-loan-funds/

The art gallery representing Hunter Biden has apparently received hundreds of thousands in COVID relief loan funds.

Are we supposed to believe this is a coincidence?

After everything we know about Hunter and all the times he has used his father’s influence to grift for massive amounts of cash, he does not deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Will our media ask any questions about this?

The New York Post reports:

Art gallery repping Hunter Biden received $500K federal COVID loan, records show A federal COVID loan to the art gallery repping Hunter Biden more than doubled after his father took office, records show. The Georges Berges Gallery initially received a $150,000 COVID “disaster assistance loan” from the Small Business Administration last year, according to public records. But the loan was recently “revised,” with the SBA approving a further $350,000 to the SoHo gallery this summer, records show. The approval came on July 26, in the lead-up to Berges’ exclusive marketing of 15 paintings by the president’s scandal-scarred son, public records show. In addition to the COVID disaster assistance loans, the SoHo gallery received nearly $80,000 in two payments in April 2020 and February 2021 under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, funds meant to help businesses keep up with paychecks to employees during the pandemic. All tolled, $580,000 in taxpayer-funded COVID relief aid was doled out to a gallery with only two employees, according to SBA records.

Seems a little suspicious, doesn’t it?

More Hunter Biden Questions: Art Gallery Repping Him Gets Big Federal COVID Loan https://t.co/1a3FJRxrRJ — RedState (@RedState) October 9, 2021

Art gallery repping #HunterBiden got $500K COVID loan; loan was recently “revised,” with the SBA approving a further $350,000 to the gallery this summer, records show in the lead-up to Berges’ exclusive marketing of 15 paintings. #joebiden https://t.co/h45X2ppK6P — Brian Schimming (@BrianSchimming) October 9, 2021

Do you get the sense that the Biden family might not be completely honest and trustworthy?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

