https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/10/10/southwest-airlines-cancels-even-more-flights-as-issues-worsen-n454918
About The Author
Related Posts
The GOP Doesn't Deserve to Exist Any Longer
July 2, 2021
Illinois State's Attorney Refuses to Charge Anyone After a Fatal Broad Daylight Gang Shootout
October 8, 2021
Must Watch: Army Vet Delivers an Absolute Beatdown of Joe Biden's Gaslighting Speech
August 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy