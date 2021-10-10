https://beckernews.com/chaos-nationwide-over-southwest-sick-out-due-to-vaccine-mandate-mainstream-media-scrambles-to-cover-up-42471/

Southwest Airlines has canceled over another thousand flights as the second straight day of a reported employee ‘sick out’ has crippled the flight carrier’s operations nationwide.

The chaotic scenes from airports across the United States drive home that this is not your minor hiccup, but a nascent movement with the potential to bring company operations to a grinding halt.

4 desk agents as Southwest cancels 1,000+ flights pic.twitter.com/fO9yBglnNl — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 10, 2021

Soooo don’t fly southwest today! I’ve never seen so many cancelled flights! They’re saying it’s due to “weather” LOL! Okay I’ll pretend I believe it. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/w1msClCZXm — Elyssa Mai (@Elyssamai) October 10, 2021

4 little kids sleeping on the floor of #mco because @SouthwestAir lied to us all day & night and then didn’t even have the decency to throw us a blanket. #SouthwestAirlines Will be a miracle if we leave here without #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9bOh6XetzB — Becky (@therealbeckyvac) October 9, 2021

Insane lines and crowds at Southwest terminal in Denver pic.twitter.com/cnwhD4808B — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2021

As reported earlier, Southwest has been blaming “weather” and air traffic control issues for the airline’s disrupted service.

“Southwest Airlines is suffering an operational meltdown this weekend as hundreds upon hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled outright,” the Points Guy reported. “The airline is blaming weather and an air traffic control issue from Friday for the domino effect of cancellations.”

“Thousands of passengers have been stranded at airports, been forced to wait in long lines, or spent hours on hold trying to rebook their flights,” the report continued.

News Nation Now’s Leland Vittert is reporting that there is a mass “sickout” affecting Southwest’s service.

Airline sources: mass “sickout” @FAANews center in Jacksonville – caused ripple effect and 1000+ flight cancellations mostly effecting @SouthwestAir – report “sickout” protesting #VaccineMandate — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) October 10, 2021

“Airline sources: mass ‘sickout’ @FAANews center in Jacksonville – caused ripple effect and 1000+ flight cancellations mostly effecting @SouthwestAir – report ‘sickout’” protesting #VaccineMandate,” Vittert reported.

However, mainstream media outlets like NBC and CNN are echoing the airline’s implausible PR spin hook, line and sinker.

Here’s a look at the Southwest check-in line this morning at Midway Airport. Hundreds of flights cancelled across the country yesterday. Southwest says air traffic control issues and disruptive weather causing cancellations and delays. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/OXK1ipb9uJ — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) October 10, 2021

FIRST ON CNN: FAA insists there are NOT air traffic control issues causing Southwest cancellations. “Due to aircraft and crews being out of place, some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges. No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday.” — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) October 10, 2021

Southwest is the airline being hardest hit by the reported ‘sickout,’ even as more airlines are reportedly starting to be affected.

Newsy obtained a reported internal memo from Southwest that apologizes for the difficult situation for the remaining staff that showed up for work.

Huge headaches for @SouthwestAir passengers this weekend. @Newsy has obtained the internal memo from an executive to employees that offers new details about the “operational disruption” that’s resulted in hundreds of canceled flights. I’ll have more on Morning Rush @ 7AM ET. pic.twitter.com/Zhqg9JICB4 — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) October 10, 2021

However, severe weather and air traffic control issues can be ruled out as the primary causes of the airline’s disruption, as Southwest is the airline being predominately affected. The airline’s recently announced ‘vaccine mandate’ is obviously sparking a rebellion among its pilots, flight attendants, and service crews. It all began with a recent court motion by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association.

“Southwest Airlines Co. pilots asked a court to temporarily block the company from carrying out federally mandated coronavirus vaccinations until an existing lawsuit over alleged U.S. labor law violations is resolvedm” Bloomberg reported.

“The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association’s filing Friday also asked for an immediate hearing on the request before a federal court in Dallas, claiming the carrier has continued to take unilateral actions that violate terms of the Railway Labor Act, which governs airline-union relations,” the report continued. “Those steps include the Covid-19 vaccination requirement.”

The Southwest flights started to be cancelled on Saturday, and nearly 2,000 flight have been delayed. Southwest continues to deny a “sick out” is at the heart of the operational problems.

“We can say with confidence that our Pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions,” Southwest sted in a press release. The airline blamed “poor planning” and “external operational challenges” for the delays.

But Southwest and American Airlines pilots unions warned earlier that pilots might quit in droves if the federal vaccine mandate is implemented.

“Southwest said it has to mandate vaccines because of new rules from the Biden administration requiring companies with federal contracts to have vaccinated staffs,” KDVR reported. “Southwest’s work for the government includes flying the military in emergencies and carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service.”

The ‘Southwest sickout’ is already providing inspiration to those who feel this is a clarion call and the time for pushback against the Biden regime’s still-unissued federal vaccine mandate has begun.

Southwest Airlines employees might have just sparked a rebellion to save humanity from tyranny. It is yet to be seen but if more of this happens.. we have a chance at avoiding the dark age being engineered — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 10, 2021

I fully support #Southwest Airlines employees standing up for their medical freedom! This is the way we bring a stop to medical tyranny. Once it affects the corporate bottom line, they will change their tune. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) October 10, 2021

Flights canceled for “weather” is the same as “let’s go Brandon.” #Southwest — Travis For President (@Travis_in_Flint) October 10, 2021

I stand with the flight attendants, ground crew and pilots who value their bodily autonomy! CANCEL MY FLIGHTS — CONTINUE THE FIGHT! https://t.co/Cuz8P0QNIF — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 10, 2021

I support the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association. The mandate-tyrants ought to realize that pilots, of all professions, aren’t easy to replace. No worker should be bullied or coerced like this. Proud of them for fighting back. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 10, 2021

The corporate media are scrambling to cover up the real source of the Southwest disruption out of fear it will spark a tea-party-like uprising against the Biden regime. But with word coming in that more airlines and even Amtrak are seeing a developing ‘sick out’ situation, the mainstream media won’t be able to hide the truth from the American people for long.

