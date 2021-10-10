https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/10/10/southwest-airlines-reputation-crumbles-after-fallout-from-covid-policies-n454641
About The Author
Related Posts
Americans Mock Media Take on NASCAR 'F Joe Biden' Chant, Even Winning Driver Weighs In
October 4, 2021
China Knows: Big Tech Hires Very Few People
August 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy