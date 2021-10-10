https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2021/10/10/laguardia-airport-republic-airlines-flight-passenger-custody/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A passenger was detained after a Republic Airways flight made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m.

Port Authority Police say other passengers reported the individual was behaving suspiciously and erratically.

Republic Airways released the following statement:

“A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight. Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation. Our crew responded to the situation in accordance with our procedures and with professionalism and a concern for safety of all aboard. Law enforcement and first responders met the aircraft and the passenger involved in the incident has been taken into custody. We apologize to our passengers for this disruption to their travels.”

According to Port Authority Police, the passenger who was allegedly behaving suspiciously was detained and interviewed. Other passengers who were sitting near the individual were also interviewed.

Earlier today, a pilot decided to make an emergency landing at @LGAairport due to a passenger disturbance. The passenger is in custody. We are monitoring the situation, and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to New Yorkers at this time. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 9, 2021

Valerie Falsetta shared cell phone video of the moments after she and other passengers were forced to evacuate the plane. She told CBS2’s Thalia Perez it was chaotic as they were met by first responders on a runway.

“Once you hear those words, ‘evacuate the plane right now,’ there’s nothing you can do but just run,” Falsetta said.

In her video, a passenger is seen laying on the ground, being detained.

“The lady sitting next to him said he was acting weird the whole plane ride, so she got up to use the bathroom supposedly and told the pilot there’s suspicious stuff in his bag,” Falsetta said.

Authorities swept the plane, but nothing was found.

There were no reported injuries. There were a total of 76 passengers and six crew members on the flight.

There’s no word yet if any charges will be filed.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 9.

