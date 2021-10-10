https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/taiwan-rebuffs-chinas-reunification-threats-video/

Taiwan responded to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vow to achieve “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan earlier this week. President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan’s people could decide their future.

Taiwan’s independence day is October 10th.

China leader Xi Jinping vowed to “fulfill reunification” this week. The Chinese communists expressed a desire for one country – two systems like with Hong Kong. The world today is witnessing China strip Hong Kong of its freedoms and autonomy. Several protest leaders were taken from Hong Kong and are now imprisoned on the mainland.

