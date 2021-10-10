https://www.oann.com/taliban-will-be-judged-on-deeds-says-u-s-after-candid-and-professional-talks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taliban-will-be-judged-on-deeds-says-u-s-after-candid-and-professional-talks



FILE PHOTO: Taliban delegates are seated in a plane in an unidentified location, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on October 9, 2021. Picture uploaded on on October 9, 2021. Social media handout/via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Taliban delegates are seated in a plane in an unidentified location, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on October 9, 2021. Picture uploaded on on October 9, 2021. Social media handout/via REUTERS

October 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Sunday that talks in the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan in August were “candid and professional”.

But the U.S. side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on its actions, not only its words.

A State Department statement said the U.S. delegation in the Doha talks focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghans, as well as on human rights, including meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.

It said the two sides also discussed provision by the United States of robust humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

