Texas A&M delivered the biggest upset of the college football season on Saturday.

Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada gave a heroic performance and Seth Small kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Texas A&M the 41-38 victory over No. 1 Alabama.

Calzada was 21-for-31 with 285 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. In his game-tying touchdown pass to Ainias Smith, he went down with an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the field. He eventually shook that off and led the Aggies down the field to set up the Small kick.

The upset shocked the college football world.

Texas A&M had control throughout the first half. Calzada had two touchdown passes in the first quarter – one to Smith and the other to Jalen Wydermyer. Isaiah Spiller had a 15-yard touchdown run. The Aggies took a 24-10 lead into the half.

But you can never count out Alabama.

Alabama blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone in hopes of turning the tide. On the kick off, Aggies returner Devon Achane returned a kick 96 yards for a touchdown. Texas A&M was hanging tough.

The Crimson Tide then scored 21 straight points to take a 38-31 lead with 5 minutes remaining in the game. Calzada, who wasn’t even the starting quarterback to start the season, led a 6-play, 65-yard drive to tie the game. He then led an 8-play, 54-yard drive to give Small the game-winning field goal.

It’s the first time Nick Saban has ever lost to a former assistant coach – this one coming to Jimbo Fisher. It’s Alabama’s first loss since Nov. 30, 2019, when they lost by three to Auburn.

Bryce Young made some great throws in trying to get the team back in the game. He finished with 369 passing yards and three touchdown passes along with an early interception.

Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 147 yards but didn’t score.

Jameson Williams had 10 receptions for 146 yards and two scores. Roydell Williams had the other touchdown catch.

There will definitely be a new No. 1 team come Sunday afternoon. Georgia is likely to get the new No. 1 ranking with possibly Iowa being No. 2.

