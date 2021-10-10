https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/afraid-cnn-publishes-article-saying-trumps-iowa-rally-alarming-yet/

CNN ran a story titled “The most alarming Trump rally yet” following former President Donald Trump’s massive rally in Iowa on Saturday.

According to the network, a former president and potential candidate holding a political rally is “dangerous to our democracy.”

The article, which gives off angry teenager’s diary vibes, whined that “while Donald Trump has held several rallies since the January 6 Capitol insurrection, his rally in Iowa Saturday was the most alarming by far.”

Penned by Daily Beast columnist Dean Obeidallah, the op-ed moaned that this rally “was different.”

“This one was attended by longtime Iowa US Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, and other mainstream Republican officials. Some of these very same people, who just nine months ago were slamming Trump for his role in the Capitol riots, were now only too happy to be seen supporting him. This is politics at its worst — and at its most dangerous for our democracy,” Obeidallah asserted.

His biggest issue with the rally was not Trump, it was the politicians who went to support him.

“You don’t need to be a historian to recognize the danger in a political party showing blind loyalty to one person. These GOP elected officials just several months ago rightly criticized Trump and his role in the false election claims that led to the January 6 attack. With their presence at his rally this weekend, it seems they’ve now changed their tune,” Obeidallah’s whining continued.

Trump has a favorability rating of 91 percent among Iowa Republicans.

“But who knows what Trump whim will be the next litmus test for remaining in his good graces? When even Grassley, Iowa’s longest-serving US senator, thinks it’s ‘smart’ politics to no longer criticize Trump for his un-American attack on our democracy and instead praise him in a pursuit of an eighth term in the Senate, it’s clear that the party is no longer defined by policy ideas but by absolute loyalty to Trump and his influence. To put it bluntly, today’s GOP is how democracies die,” he concluded.

