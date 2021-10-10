https://conservativeus.com/video-16-yr-old-wyoming-student-handcuffed-arrested-for-refusing-to-wear-face-mask-entire-school-placed-on-lockdown/

A 16-year-old girl was handcuffed, arrested and her entire school locked down, because of her refusal to wear a face mask.

Her arrest has quite rightly caused outrage on the right, and conservatives have started to assist with her legal defense.

The video footage captured on Thursday showed 16-year-old Grace Smith met with school officials and a police officer when she turned up at the doors of Laramie High School in Wyoming.

Smith had already served two consecutive suspensions for refusing to wear a face mask in class – per school board requirements – and again attempted to enter the building unmasked.

She was given a $500 citation by a police officer, then was handcuffed and arrested when she refused to voluntarily leave the school. As Smith refused to leave, a loudspeaker announcement informed students that “we are in a lockdown, please stay in your rooms.”

Meet Grace. She’s a 16 year old girl who’s showing more courage than most men right now. She’s refusing to comply with the mask mandate her Wyoming school board is trying to force. She was fined and arrested. Here’s her arrest. She’s a hero. Support her: https://t.co/reUHkcHjHx pic.twitter.com/fs0Xr5mz03 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2021

The arresting officer could be heard telling the teenager that the lockdown is her fault, but the teen refused to leave the building until she was led away in cuffs.

Andy Smith, Grace’s father, told local news outlets that the family has retained an attorney to fight the citations. Later in the video of his daughter’s arrest, Smith tells school district Superintendent Jubal Yennie that the suspensions “are just absurd to me,” and “despicable.”

In the meantime, Grace will be expelled if her suspensions keep adding up, but the teen has no intention of backing down.

“I’m growing up in a country where I’m supposed to have my God-given rights to protect, and they’re being taken away,” she told the Laramie Boomerang. “Everybody has the freedom to wear a mask if they choose, but I believe everybody also has the right to not wear a mask if they choose.”

Smith’s stand against her school’s mask mandate has drawn the support of conservatives across the country.

The Smith family has hired an attorney to fight back. A GiveSendGo fundraiser to help them has already raised over $18,000.

“Grace is a high school junior. She is a beautiful young lady who is kind, caring, and compassionate. She loves dance and theater and is a good student. Grace has chosen to exercise her rights and attend school without wearing a mask. The local school board has voted to enforce a universal mask policy that we believe is unlawful and in violation of the constitution of the state of Wyoming,” the fundraising page explains.

“Grace has endured suspensions and was arrested for not wearing a mask. She has also been targeted by peers and school staff members for exercising her rights,” the fundraising description continues. “Grace is raising funds to help with the legal cost of defending her civil liberties and the civil liberties of other students in Wyoming who are enduring the same unlawful treatment. By supporting this fight for their liberties, you are helping ensure the rights of every citizen of the state of Wyoming.”

