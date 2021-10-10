https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tyson-fury-kos-wilder-in-11th-round/
Here’s the knockout punch from the 11th round
Knockout in slow-motion…
— Victor (@VictorRockyJon) October 10, 2021
Full highlights…
Tyson Fury with another knockdown on Deontay Wilder in round 10, but Wilder gets through the round! THIS FIGHT! 😳
Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/Oz3QzMA9pP pic.twitter.com/PtU9BQFtIj
— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 10, 2021
Tyson Fury lands a BIG right hand that stuns Deontay Wilder in RD7 💥
Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/Oz3QzMA9pP pic.twitter.com/g5ZVsoiCls
— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 10, 2021
Deontay Wilder answers and gets Tyson Fury on the ground 💥 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/VwPSsMQHLy
— Eyesight Sports (@eyesight_sports) October 10, 2021
DOWN GOES FURY AGAIN pic.twitter.com/PAdN7CW9bg
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 10, 2021
Tyson Fury KO11 Deontay Wilder scorecards at the time of the stoppage… pic.twitter.com/U1SioJE368
— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 10, 2021
Both men entered the ring in style…
Tyson Fury’s entrance was WILD 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OtLKXsNez7
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 10, 2021
Deontay Wilder finally makes his entrance to the ring. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/lkwHEeUZ8z
— Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) October 10, 2021