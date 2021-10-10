https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-southwest-cancels-1000-more-flights-due-to-atc-vaccine-protest/
About The Author
Related Posts
They want violence, we’ll give them some mf violence…
September 19, 2021
Breaking — U.S. Marine Lt. Col. ‘relieved of duty’ after emotional rebuke of Generals Milley and Austin…
August 27, 2021
Pfizer booster shot was tested on just 300 subjects… 12 people over 65…
September 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy