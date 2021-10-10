https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-freedom-fighters-arrested-outside-governors-house-in-rhode-island/
A protest outside of Governor Dan McKee’s home turned into a conflict with a dozen members of the Rhode Island State Police Friday night. McKee’s office refused comment.
State Police is Rhode Island take a tip from Australian law enforcement & arrest a citizen peacefully protesting the state’s v@x mandate.pic.twitter.com/CdfuLjeVPc
— DrConservaMom🇺🇸🐸🌐 (@ConservaMomUSA) October 9, 2021
Rhode Island and Vaccine Mandates