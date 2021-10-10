https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/vatican-pushes-global-fiscal-redistribution-fight-poverty/

The Vatican again pushed for global redistribution this week.

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states under Pope Francis, called for greater redistribution measures following the global coronavirus pandemic.

Pope Francis has been pushing Marxism since he took control of the Catholic Church.

In 2015 Francis endorsed the UN’s Marxist 2030 agenda in support of global wealth redistribution. So it is clear the pandemic has only emboldened this Vatican to push for godless global Marxism.

Breitbart.com reported:

Vatican foreign minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher has called for increased redistribution as a necessary means of overcoming economic inequality, the Catholic News Service reported Wednesday. In his address before a high-level U.N. meeting on inequality and prosperity, Archbishop Gallagher asserted that “fighting rampant inequality cannot be achieved without fiscal redistribution and increasing the progressiveness of income taxation schedules.” “Better taxation can redistribute a portion of the rents accruing to big corporations and help build up tax bases, especially in developing countries,” he declared. The archbishop also noted how the global coronavirus pandemic has slowed humanity’s progressive elimination of extreme poverty. The World Bank, for instance, has estimated the pandemic “drove an additional 97 million people into extreme poverty in 2020.” “As wages have decreased, millions of individuals have been plunged into poverty, and this has set back poverty reduction targets by nearly a decade,” Gallagher said, adding that those already in vulnerable situations “were disproportionately affected by its fallout.”

