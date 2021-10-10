https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-16-year-old-wyoming-student-arrested-not-wearing-mask-entire-school-placed-lockdown/

A 16-year-old student in Wyoming was arrested and the entire school was placed on lockdown — all because she refused to wear a mask.

Grace Smith, 16, had already been suspended twice from Laramie High School in Wyoming for refusing to wear masks in class.

As the brave student attempted to go to class unmuzzled once again, she was met with police and given a $500 citation. When she was told to leave the school, she refused to comply. At that point, she was handcuffed and arrested.

As the situation unfolded, an announcement over the loudspeaker said that “we are in a lockdown, please stay in your rooms.”

Meet Grace. She’s a 16 year old girl who’s showing more courage than most men right now. She’s refusing to comply with the mask mandate her Wyoming school board is trying to force. She was fined and arrested. Here’s her arrest. She’s a hero. Support her: https://t.co/reUHkcHjHx pic.twitter.com/fs0Xr5mz03 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 9, 2021

According to a report from RT, Grace will be expelled if she continues to collect suspensions — but the high school junior has no intention of backing down.

“I’m growing up in a country where I’m supposed to have my God-given rights to protect, and they’re being taken away,” she told the Laramie Boomerang. “Everybody has the freedom to wear a mask if they choose, but I believe everybody also has the right to not wear a mask if they choose.”

The Smith family has hired an attorney to fight back. A GiveSendGo fundraiser to help them has already raised over $18,000.

“Grace is a high school junior. She is a beautiful young lady who is kind, caring, and compassionate. She loves dance and theater and is a good student. Grace has chosen to exercise her rights and attend school without wearing a mask. The local school board has voted to enforce a universal mask policy that we believe is unlawful and in violation of the constitution of the state of Wyoming,” the fundraising page explains.

“Grace has endured suspensions and was arrested for not wearing a mask. She has also been targeted by peers and school staff members for exercising her rights,” the fundraising description continues. “Grace is raising funds to help with the legal cost of defending her civil liberties and the civil liberties of other students in Wyoming who are enduring the same unlawful treatment. By supporting this fight for their liberties, you are helping ensure the rights of every citizen of the state of Wyoming.”

