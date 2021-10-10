http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/viBL__rpLQo/

Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he wished the Supreme Court would have “let them finish counting the votes” during the 2000 presidential election between Al Gore and George W. Bush.

In a video from 2001, McAuliffe said, “Katherine Harris, Jeb Bush, Jim Baker, and the Supreme Court hadn’t tampered with the results, Al Gore would be president. Folks, you know it. I know it. They know it. We won that election.”

In a video from July of 2004, McAuliffe said, “We actually won the last presidential election folk. They stole the last presidential election.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “So, you know, you’re being criticized for saying, wait a minute, the Republicans are questioning election integrity when that’s exactly what you did multiple times.”

McAuliffe said, “First of all, the 2000 election went to the United States Supreme Court. The United States Supreme Court shut down the voting, overruled the Florida Supreme Court, and stopped the counting of votes. That is quite a difference from what you had in the Trump election where 33, 34 cases, whatever it was, was brought up. Republican judges dismissed them.”

“In 2000,” he added. “I wish the United States Supreme Court had let them finish counting the votes.”

