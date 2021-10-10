http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TzgTuosypzw/

Violence at pro sports venues continues to escalate, and this time a Chicago White Sox fan is seen in a viral video taking a brutal haymaker to the head in Houston.

A fan wearing a black White Sox jersey is seen in the video walking up the stairs at Houston’s Minute Maid Park when an Astros fan poured his beer onto the Chicago fan. The Sox fan then turned and pushed the beer-flinging Astros fan but didn’t get much else out of his mouth before another man delivered a cheap shot directly to the Sox fan’s head sending him down like a ton of bricks.

Before the Sox fan could beat his retreat, the attacker delivered a second, glancing blow once the Sox fan regained his feet.

WATCH:

White Sox fan gets drink tossed on him and punched during Astros playoff game pic.twitter.com/tLheMEiyXv — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 8, 2021

Other fans helped lead the beleaguered fan away from the growing hostility before anything else could happen.

Another fan took video of the fight from a different angle:

Some on Twitter claimed that the Sox fan had spent several minutes berating Astros fans before taking that blow to the head.

As far as the Houston Police were concerned, the Sox fan was the troublemaker because not long after the haymaker, the same Sox fan was seen being ushered out of the stadium in cuffs.

That same White Sox fan got arrested afterwards…pic.twitter.com/FtfdRdMWar — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 8, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

