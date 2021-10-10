https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/lsu-drops-vax-negative-test-fans-backlash/

Fight back against Big Tech censorship by signing up for Todd’s free newsletter. Fill out the form below and then click subscribe!

Louisiana State University announced Friday they are ending its vaccine mandate or negative test for any fans attending home football games after significant backlash.

The policy, which was announced two months ago citing the Delta variant’s rapid rise in the area, goes into effect Oct. 16th, Outkick.com reports.

LSU is ending its covid vaccine or negative covid test requirement to attend Tiger football games after fans revolted at its stupidity. Good job, LSU fans. https://t.co/sB9zCsUf1P — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

