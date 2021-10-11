https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/11/awkward-randi-weingarten-says-to-vote-for-terry-mcauliffe-if-you-care-about-public-ed-even-though-he-sent-his-kids-to-private-school/

Randi Weingarten knows the teacher’s unions own Terry McAuliffe, that’s why she wants him elected.

Just think of this thread as her protecting her investmnt.

I know that Youngkin is trying to attack @TerryMcAuliffe on education right now, but let’s be clear – if you care about public education, Terry is the candidate to vote for. #VAGov — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 10, 2021

Any time someone like Randi says, ‘let’s be clear,’ you know what they’re saying or about to say is complete and total BS.

Just take a look at @TerryMcAuliffe‘s positions on education. He wants to expand access to #PreK, invest in broadband access, expand CTE programs and pay teachers a fairer wage- all ingredients to a world class education. https://t.co/sA4AfHDWqz — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 10, 2021

He wants to put every kid online.

He will absolutely block school choice.

And will do everything his owners in the teacher’s union tell him to do. He will not be a governor of the people, he will be a governor of the special interests.

And @TerryMcAuliffe‘s record is one we can trust. When he was Governor he invested in VA’s K-12 schools, expanded school meals and more. Virginia’s children deserve leadership like that. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 10, 2021

School meals?

What about education? It tanked while Terry was governor.

Contrast that with Glenn Youngkin. He’ll bring the DeVos agenda to Virginia. He wants to take money from public schools and divert it to private schools. https://t.co/3dRXNEUxEt — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 10, 2021

Glenn Youngkin wants to involve parents in their children’s education.

That’s what really freaks Randi out.

She’s not exactly proven herself to be a fan of parents.

The choice in VA is clear: @TerryMcAuliffe is the leader who our students, educators, school staff and communities need. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 10, 2021

The choice is clear, if the unions are pushing McAuliffe, Virginians DEFINITELY want Youngkin.

Not to mention, ol’ Terry cared so much about public education he sent his kids to private school.

Oops.

he sent his kids to private school. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 10, 2021

I’m glad his family had that opportunity But why fight against school choice for others?🤔 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 10, 2021

He sent them to a very very very expensive private school.

Another anti-voucher Democrat sends his kids to private school but wants to rob everyday Virginians of having that same choice. Democrats have a very lucrative relationship with the unions where they make sure the unions get more money and in turn the unions make sure Democrats get more money. YOUR money.

That should be used for school choice.

And Randi knows Glenn will do just that. This is not about her protecting public schools, this is about her protecting her bottom line and those sweet dues from the teachers stuck in her union.

#VoteYoungkin

***

Related:

Another one bites the dust! Christina Pushaw so badly NUKES NPR journo who came after HER for her Southwest Airlines tweet he blocks and RUUUNS

Dude, NO! Erick Erickson DRAGGED for smug tweet claiming those opposing vaccine-tyranny are just in ‘you can’t tell me what to do’ mode

DRINK! CNN’s Dana Bash’s REACTION when Terry McAuliffe brings up Trump AGAIN during his #VAGov interview is actually HILARIOUS (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

