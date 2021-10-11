https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/11/being-this-dumb-should-be-painful-palmer-report-calls-striking-southwest-airlines-employees-domestic-terrorists-and-hello-backfire/

Palmer Report tweeted something stupid.

And in other news, water is wet and a pig’s arse is pork.

Case in point:

So Southwest Airlines employees striking makes them domestic terrorists.

Huh.

And here we thought Lefties supported the unions.

Also, he did limit who can respond to his dumba*s tweet.

If he’s not blocking people who disagree with him (like this editor) he’s creating a ‘safe space’ on Twitter.

Weak.

Painfully dumb.

Morons on the Left have created a narrative that says people who want to live their lives freely are not only selfish, but terrorists.

Good times.

There it is.

Even people who typically agree with him think he’s stupid this time around.

Huh.

Samesies.

Indeed.

***

