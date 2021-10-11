https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/11/being-this-dumb-should-be-painful-palmer-report-calls-striking-southwest-airlines-employees-domestic-terrorists-and-hello-backfire/

Palmer Report tweeted something stupid.

And in other news, water is wet and a pig’s arse is pork.

Case in point:

This attempt by unvaccinated Southwest airline employees at crippling U.S. air travel is the latest reminder that it’s a very short distance from anti-vaxxer to domestic terrorist. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 10, 2021

So Southwest Airlines employees striking makes them domestic terrorists.

Huh.

And here we thought Lefties supported the unions.

Also, he did limit who can respond to his dumba*s tweet.

If he’s not blocking people who disagree with him (like this editor) he’s creating a ‘safe space’ on Twitter.

Weak.

pic.twitter.com/K23XGrOZpP — Biden Voters Posting Their L’s Online (@BidenLs) October 11, 2021

Painfully dumb.

So literally doing nothing and just wanting to be left alone is terrorism, but demanding someone to show papers at gunpoint is all good. Got it. — Bobby Zeik (@BobbyZeikArt) October 11, 2021

Morons on the Left have created a narrative that says people who want to live their lives freely are not only selfish, but terrorists.

Good times.

Whether or not you agree with the action of Southwest employees, a wildcat strike is not a terrorist action and calling it so is anti-labor and anti-working class. — Bernie Simon (@Jinzang) October 10, 2021

There it is.

You think a worker strike is terrorism? — 𝖇𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗 𝖙𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖘 👴🏻 (@tardboomer) October 10, 2021

Strikes are not terrorism. — The Big Weenis (@TheBigWeenis) October 10, 2021

They’re not terrorists. They’re fighting for medical freedom. I stand with them ✊ — Trey (@TManFilmGuy) October 11, 2021

Even people who typically agree with him think he’s stupid this time around.

Huh.

Lmao not showing up for work is domestic terrorism! — ☪hameleon soul (@katexsuzanne) October 10, 2021

I’m vaccinated and I am also against vaccine mandates. I’m not the only one either. — AtomicAcorn ⚡ (@AtomicAkorn) October 11, 2021

Samesies.

Interesting to see that you’re now anti-union — Conservative Social Distance (@TheLoweDown2) October 10, 2021

Is it terrorism when workers go on strike? — Steven 🦉✝️ (@SilenicSophist) October 10, 2021

These pilots aren’t forcing you to fly. The government is forcing them to choose between the jab or a job. That’s terrorism. — Francis Drake (@Pirat3Trad3R) October 10, 2021

Indeed.

***

