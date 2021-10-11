https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/576203-bidens-attend-wedding-of-nephew-and-former-real-housewives-star

President BidenJoe BidenMajority of Americans concerned about cyberattacks on critical groups: poll Labor secretary says 194K jobs added in September was ‘not the best number’ Biden task force has reunited 52 families separated under Trump: report MORE and first lady Jill Biden Jill Biden‘Melania Trump made the Easter bunny strip’ when she didn’t like his outfit, book says The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Schumer shortens the debt ceiling deadline The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble MORE on Monday traveled to Pennsylvania to attend the wedding of their nephew, Cuffe Owens, and Meghan King, a former cast member on the “Real Housewives of Orange County.”

The White House said the “small, family wedding” was taking place at the Pennsylvania home of Cuffe Owens’s parents, Valerie and Jack Owens. Valerie is President Biden’s younger sister.

King, 37, revealed in an Instagram post last month that she was dating Owens, who is 42. She posted a photo of the two of them hugging with a caption that read: “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … so just meet my man.”

King had previously been married to former professional baseball player Jim Edmonds. The two split up in 2019 after five years of marriage. King has three children from her marriage with Edmonds — a daughter and two twin boys.

King rose to fame on the “Real Housewives,” a reality series on Bravo that chronicles the lives of wealthy women in various cities across the U.S. She left the show in 2018 after being a cast member for three seasons. The Orange County chapter is the longest running franchise of the “Real Housewives.”

Owens is an attorney based in Los Angeles.

The president and first lady spent the weekend at their home in Wilmington, Del., before attending the wedding. The Bidens are scheduled to travel back to Washington, D.C., later Monday afternoon.

