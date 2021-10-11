https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/blue-checked-natsec-lawyer-attempts-and-fails-to-vilify-megyn-kelly-over-the-nyts-embarrassing-covid19-data-faceplant/

Late last week, the New York Times found themselves having to issue an extensive and very embarrassing correction to an article by award-winning science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli.

The Daily Mail also ran an article about the New York Times’ correction, and Megyn Kelly shared it with her Twitter followers:

For what it’s worth, national security lawyer Bradley Moss is pretty disgusted with Megyn Kelly for pointing out that 63,000 is significantly fewer than 900,000:

See what he did there?

Pathetic, Bradley.

Megyn Kelly didn’t say that. And Bradley knows she didn’t say it. He just doesn’t care.

Nice try, but no:

Much like Bradley Moss is a liberal hack masked as a serious and credible legal scholar.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...