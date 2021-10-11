https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/11/blue-checked-natsec-lawyer-attempts-and-fails-to-vilify-megyn-kelly-over-the-nyts-embarrassing-covid19-data-faceplant/
Late last week, the New York Times found themselves having to issue an extensive and very embarrassing correction to an article by award-winning science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli.
I see this NYT reporter is meeting her usual standards today. pic.twitter.com/zZ3OV348PU
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 8, 2021
The Daily Mail also ran an article about the New York Times’ correction, and Megyn Kelly shared it with her Twitter followers:
NYT reports 900,000 children have been hospitalized in US with Covid when true figure 63,000 | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/DhiFFP5PR1
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 10, 2021
For what it’s worth, national security lawyer Bradley Moss is pretty disgusted with Megyn Kelly for pointing out that 63,000 is significantly fewer than 900,000:
Oh good, it’s *only* 63,000 https://t.co/UwxV5C6p8J
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 11, 2021
See what he did there?
Media tells sensationalistic lies and people are just fine with it.
Panic porn being the national pastime and all. https://t.co/nv5TavrKqy
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 11, 2021
Libs when they see bad news pic.twitter.com/WWWWGRpp2v
— Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 11, 2021
Pathetic, Bradley.
Right, only incorrect by 837k children https://t.co/JTtyzFnfAq
— Millennial Mush (@millennialmush) October 11, 2021
Magnifying a problem over 14 times is kind of a problem.
— 🇺🇸🇨🇺 Jim Böbarino 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@JBobMagnificent) October 11, 2021
There are 73,100,000 people in the USA under age 18. Do the math.
And when the New York Times reports a number more than FOURTEEN TIMES higher than the actual number, that’s a significant error. https://t.co/Ov23u4flvz
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 11, 2021
So them being that wrong is fine? Why can’t you understand how huge an error this is? And who said 63k in the hospital is good?
— John Comas (@ComasJohn) October 11, 2021
Megyn Kelly didn’t say that. And Bradley knows she didn’t say it. He just doesn’t care.
It’s sarcasm.
— CathyO (@cathyob1) October 11, 2021
Nice try, but no:
This is dishonesty masked as sarcasm. https://t.co/W4HDQqKAIN
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 11, 2021
Much like Bradley Moss is a liberal hack masked as a serious and credible legal scholar.
For someone who spent as much time as you did denouncing claims of fake news, maybe you should sit this one out. https://t.co/fAhyLPg1El
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 11, 2021